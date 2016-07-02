July 2 Jason Day hit only three fairways in a wayward driving display at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Saturday, but the world number one scrambled well enough to earn a share of the third-round lead with American Scott Piercy in Akron, Ohio.

Australian Day carded 69 for a five-under total of 205 to match U.S. Open runner-up Piercy, who shot 67 despite a bogey after an errant tee shot at the closing hole at the difficult Firestone Country Club.

The co-leaders have a one-stroke lead over Swede David Lingmerth (69), with American Brian Stuard (67) two strokes behind.

U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson fired the day's low round of 66 to move up 17 spots and into a tie for fifth with South African Charl Schwartzel (67) and American William McGirt (70), three strokes off the pace. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)