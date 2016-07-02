Golf-Tiger takes another comeback step, glad he can take any
Feb 1 Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take.
July 2 Jason Day hit only three fairways in a wayward driving display at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Saturday, but the world number one scrambled well enough to earn a share of the third-round lead with American Scott Piercy in Akron, Ohio.
Australian Day carded 69 for a five-under total of 205 to match U.S. Open runner-up Piercy, who shot 67 despite a bogey after an errant tee shot at the closing hole at the difficult Firestone Country Club.
The co-leaders have a one-stroke lead over Swede David Lingmerth (69), with American Brian Stuard (67) two strokes behind.
U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson fired the day's low round of 66 to move up 17 spots and into a tie for fifth with South African Charl Schwartzel (67) and American William McGirt (70), three strokes off the pace. (Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both)
Feb 1 Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - The World Rankings 1. (1) Jason Day (Australia) 10.16 2. (2) Rory McIlroy (Britain) 9.45 3. (3) Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 9.01 4. (4) Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8.48 5. (6) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 7.82 6. (5) Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 7.82 7. (7) Adam Scott (Australia) 6.08 8. (8) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 5.67 9. (9) Patrick Reed (U.S.) 5.31 10. (10) Alexander Noren (S
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1197 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 858 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 781 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 648 6. (67) Jon Rahm (Spain) 625 7. (6) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 8. (14) Charles Howell III (U.S.) 584 9. (7) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 10. (8) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 11. (9) Russell Knox (Britain) 449