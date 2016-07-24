OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 24 Jhonattan Vegas birdied the final three holes to surge to a one-stroke victory with a closing eight-under-par 64 at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

Vegas began the final round five shots behind overnight leader Brandt Snedeker and in the ninth from last pairing at Glen Abbey.

But the Venezuelan made five straight birdies beginning at the second hole and finished strongly to post a 12-under total of 276 for his second PGA Tour win, one stroke in front of Spanish tour rookie Jon Rahm (67), Scot Martin Laird (67) and American Dustin Johnson (69).

The win earned the 31-year-old Vegas a spot in the PGA Championship starting on Thursday.

American journeyman Steve Wheatcroft (69) had a chance to force a playoff with a closing birdie, but made a bogey six after skulling his third shot from a greenside bunker into a water hazard.

Snedeker, the 2013 winner, managed a 71 to tie for fifth at 10-under with German Alex Cejka (69), American Ricky Barnes (68) and Wheatcroft.

Canadian amateur Jared du Toit, who started the day one stroke from the lead, shot 71 to tie for ninth on nine-under.

No Canadian has won the country's national championship since 1954. (Editing by Andrew Both)