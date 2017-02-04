Feb 4 South Korean An Byeong-hun, bidding for his first PGA Tour victory, stole the limelight from reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama as he grabbed a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Saturday.

An, who began the day just one stroke ahead of world number five Matsuyama, moved one step closer to a breakthrough win by shooting a six-under 65 in front of record crowds at the TPC Scottsdale.

The 25-year-old Korean, who won the 2009 U.S. amateur title before turning professional in 2011, piled up six birdies in a bogey-free display to post a 16-under total of 197.

Scotland's Martin Laird sank an 11-foot birdie putt at the last for a matching 65 to sit in second place, with Matsuyama (68) a further three strokes back in a four-way tie for third. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Andrew Both)