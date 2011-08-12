* McIlroy ends second round 10 shots off early pace
* Shrugs off wri1st injury to card a 73
(Updates after McIlroy shoots a 73)
By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 12 Rory McIlroy,
playing with a bandaged forearm, struggled to a three-over-par
73 in Friday's second round of the PGA Championship, leaving
him 10 strokes behind overnight leader Steve Stricker.
U.S. Open champion McIlroy hurt his wrist on the third hole
on Thursday and played through pain to finish at even par with
his participation in the tournament in doubt.
However, he looked more comfortable as he dealt with the
challenging Highland course at Atlanta Athletic Club on
Friday.
"It was probably tougher mentally more than anything else,
trying to get it out of your mind," said McIlroy after a round
of three birdies, three bogeys and a triple-bogey on the 17th.
The Northern Irishman underwent an MRI scan on Thursday
which showed he had strained a tendon in his right wrist and
had said he would wait till the morning before deciding whether
to continue at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
"If it wasn't a major, I probably would have stopped
yesterday," said McIlroy.
McIlroy walked on to the practice range just 25 minutes
before his tee time with tight strapping around his wrist and
lower arm and a bandage up the length of his forearm.
The 22-year-old's appeal was evident from the six
television cameras that followed his every move on the range
and from the warm welcome he received from the gallery as he
teed off on the 10th tee.
McIlroy drove sweetly down the centre of the fairway as he
began his attempt to catch up with first-round leader Stricker,
who held a two-shot lead after shooting a 63 on Thursday.
There was an early setback to that bid, though, when
McIlroy bogeyed his opening hole with a three-putt but a birdie
on the 12th was followed by another on the 16th where he sank a
45-footer to the delight of his fans.
STRONG PUSH
However, the Highland layout is well known for bringing
players swiftly down to earth and McIlroy's hopes of making a
strong push on Friday were dealt a serious blow when he found
water off the tee on 17 and three-putted for a triple-bogey.
On the front nine, McIlroy bogeyed the third and eighth
while getting a birdie on the sixth but he missed a couple of
key short putts that could have left him in a stronger
position.
The main early mover on Friday was 34-year-old American
D.A. Points who carded a three-under-par 67 for a four-under
total of 136, three strokes behind the pacesetting Stricker.
Europe's main challenge to Stricker came from Dane Anders
Hansen who posted a tidy one-under-par 69 to finish at three
under overall.
"I thought I played solid today," said Hansen. "I hit 16
greens and I putted decently. The course is set up very, very
tough today. They stuck the pins in the corners and made it
difficult to hit, it really, really close.
The Dane felt the challenging coursse set-up meant it would
be hard for any player to repeat Stricker's 63.
"If someone shoots seven under today, I think that will be
amazing," he said.
Former world number one Tiger Woods, who staggered to a 77
on Thursday, began his attempt to avoid the cut among the day's
late starters.
Among those looking likely to make a Friday farewell were
defending champion Martin Kaymer of Germany, who finished at
five over, along with Australian Jason Day, who after being on
the fringe of contention fell apart on his back nine.
American Brandt Snedeker was handed a two-stroke penalty
for being late for his time on the first tee.
Americans J.B. Holmes (illness) and Rocco Mediate (injury)
withdrew from the tournament on Friday, along with South
African Retief Goosen (illness).
