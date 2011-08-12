* Verplank leads American charge

* Woods set to miss cut

* Overnight pacesetter Stricker slips back with bogeys (Updates with Woods facing cut)

By Simon Evans

JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 12 Australian John Senden and a trio of Americans shared the lead in the PGA Championship second round on Friday while Tiger Woods was set to be cut from a major tournament for just the fourth time.

The 40-year-old Senden was three under-par in his second round, through his 17th hole, putting him level with unheralded Americans Scott Verplank, Jason Dufner and PGA Tour rookie Keegan Bradley.

Overnight leader Steve Stricker's four early bogeys underdid much of the good work from his sizzling opening round of 63 but he was still only a stroke off the lead with three holes of his second round to play.

Woods, a four time PGA Championship winner, shot a three-over 73 to leave him at 10 over for the tournament and almost definitely heading home early.

He double-bogeyed the par-four 11th after chipping from a bunker, over the green, into water and suffered another double on the 12th.

Woods ended his round going from sand to water as he bogeyed the 18th and left the course looking tired and dejected.

Rory McIlroy, playing with a bandaged forearm, struggled to a three-over-par 73 that left him well behind the leading pack.

U.S. Open champion McIlroy hurt his wrist on the third hole on Thursday and played through pain to finish at even par with his further participation in the tournament in doubt.

However, the Briton looked more comfortable as he dealt with the challenging Highland course at Atlanta Athletic Club on Friday.

"It was probably tougher mentally more than anything else, trying to get it out of your mind," said McIlroy after a round of three birdies, three bogeys and a triple-bogey on the 17th.

Among those also looking likely to make a Friday farewell were defending champion Martin Kaymer of Germany, who finished at five over, along with Australian Jason Day, who after being on the fringe of contention fell apart on his back nine.

American Brandt Snedeker was handed a two-stroke penalty for being late for his time on the first tee.

Americans J.B. Holmes (illness) and Rocco Mediate (injury) withdrew from the tournament Friday, along with South African Retief Goosen (illness).

(Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes/Rex Gowar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)