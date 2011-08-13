* Unfancied American pair lead
* Woods misses PGA Championship cut for first time
* Westwood and Scott lurk
By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 12 Unheralded
Americans Jason Dufner and Keegan Bradley held the joint lead at
the end of Friday's second round of the PGA Championship but the
battle for the final major of the year remains wide open.
Eight players were within two shots of the lead but there
were few big names among them -- Tiger Woods missed the cut
along with British Open champion Darren Clarke and 2010 U.S.
Open winner Graeme McDowell.
Instead the 34-year-old D.A Points and 40-year-old
Australian John Senden -- both with just one PGA Tour win each
-- were among a quartet of players a stroke behind the leaders.
Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open winner and the experienced
Scott Verplank, who has seven PGA Tour wins to his name, were
also just a shot back on a leaderboard that few would have
predicted but which did not surprise the frontrunners.
"There are tons and tons of guys that can play golf out
here," said Dufner.
"The (television) networks and the media focus on big names
for a reason, that's who people want to see, Tiger Woods, Phil
Mickelson, but there are other guys that can really, really play
golf out here, who are really good and who you have never heard
of," he added.
Loitering with intent, however, are the better known
Australian Adam Scott, who shared the lead briefly before
suffering a bogey on the 14th and a double-bogey on the
difficult final hole, and Britain's Lee Westwood, whose 68 kept
alive his hope of his first triumph in a major.
"I'm sort of cruising into position," said Westwood, "71
yesterday was by no means out of it, and then I wanted to shoot
something in the 60s today, hopefully to try to get into the red
and be in good position for tomorrow."
Scott, winner last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational,
believes there is every chance of making up the distance.
"With great golf, you can make up a few shots here," he
said.
"I'm pretty sure that the guys who are leading and playing
well, they also think they can make some more birdies but with
good golf you can make up shots".
Overnight leader Steve Stricker's four early bogeys undid
much of the good work from his sizzling opening round of 63 but
he was still only two strokes off the lead.
TIGER DRAMA
There was plenty of drama, though, from two of the sport's
top attractions -- Woods and U.S. Open winner Rory McIlroy.
Woods, a four-time PGA Championship winner, shot a
three-over 73 to leave him at 10 over for the tournament and
heading home early for the first time in this event.
He double-bogeyed the par-four 11th after chipping from a
bunker, over the green, into water and suffered another double
on the 12th.
Woods ended his round going from sand to water as he bogeyed
the 18th and left the course looking tired and dejected after
just his second event back after a three month injury lay-off.
"I showed signs that I can hit the ball exactly how I know I
can. Unfortunately I just didn't do it enough times," said Woods
who remains without a win since 2009.
Woods recorded five double-bogeys in a tournament for the
first time in his career and he has plenty of work to do before
he returns, according to his schedule at least, at the
Australian Open in November.
The attention in the early part of the day was on McIlroy,
playing with a bandaged forearm, as he struggled to a
three-over-par 73 that left him well behind the leading pack.
The Northern Irishman hurt his wrist on the third hole
Thursday and played through pain to finish at even par with his
further participation in the tournament in doubt.
However, McIlroy looked more comfortable as he dealt with
the challenging Highland course at Atlanta Athletic Club on
Friday.
"It was probably tougher mentally more than anything else,
trying to get it out of your mind," said McIlroy after a round
of three birdies, three bogeys and a triple-bogey on the 17th.
Defending champion Martin Kaymer of Germany finished at five
over and missed the cut, along with Australian Jason Day, who
after being on the fringe of contention fell apart on his back
nine.
Americans J.B. Holmes (illness) and Rocco Mediate (injury)
withdrew from the tournament Friday, along with South African
Retief Goosen (illness).
