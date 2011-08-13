* Inexperienced American pair share one-shot lead
* Americans hold top five spots
* Westwood and Donald slip back after early charges
By Simon Evans
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia, Aug 13 After failing to
win any of the last six majors, the United States hold the top
five spots heading into Sunday's final round of the PGA
Championship with unheralded duo Brendan Steele and Jason
Dufner sharing the lead at seven under par.
Steele, who had not played a hole on the PGA Tour before
this year, is ranked 121st in the world but he fired a
confident four-under 66 at Atlanta Athletic Club while, all
around him, many of the sport's elite struggled.
Steele has at least got a PGA Tour win under his belt, he
was victorious in the Texas Open in April, which is more than
the 34-year-old Dufner, who has played most of his golf on the
second tier Nationwide Tour, can claim. Dufner carded a 68.
Britain's Luke Donald and Lee Westwood, the top-ranked
players in the world but neither yet to secure a major title,
both looked well poised to mount challenges.
However, like so many this week, their prospects were
hampered by misfortune on the tricky final four holes.
Instead another American rookie, Keegan Bradley, was a
stroke behind the leaders after showing intense concentration
through his round of 69.
Veteran Americans, Scott Verplank and world number five
Steve Stricker, carded matching 69s and were respectively two
and three shots behind the pacesetting pair.
Europe's closest challenger was Dane Anders Hansen, whose
consistent week continued with an even-par 70 to follow his
rounds of 68 and 69.
Hansen is four strokes off the pace along with yet another
unfancied American DA. Points (71).
BEST BET
If there is to be an unprecedented seventh consecutive
non-American win in a major then the best bet looks to be
Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa who achieved
a rarity of a bogey-free round on the challenging Highland
course as he put himself in contention for Sunday with a 66.
Tied with Schwartzel, five strokes off the lead, were Swede
Robert Karlsson (67) and Australians Adam Scott (70) and John
Senden (72).
However, Saturday belonged to the Americans who seemed to
be as surprised as everyone else to find themselves leading a
major at the end of the third round.
"We'll see how it is," said Steele, looking ahead to
Sunday, "My expectations are just to go play a solid round
tomorrow and if it's good enough, then great. If not, then well
... this is my first major so hopefully the first of many."
Dufner, who cuts a casual figure on the course with his
lank hair and slight paunch, ended his round in impressive
fashion -- making a mockery of the difficult 15th and 16th
where he made birdies and then showing exactly how to handle
the difficult water-protected 18th green with a confident par.
That was in marked contrast to how the world's top-ranked
player Donald handled the latter stages of the Highland
course.
Donald had moved within a stroke of the lead, getting to
five under after 14 holes, but he bogeyed the 16th and then
found water on the tricky last hole which he double-bogeyed to
end the day with a 68.
"It was a very disappointing finish but there was a lot of
great golf out there too," said the Englishman, who nonetheless
remains in the frame for Sunday in pursuit of his first major
title.
Westwood was solid, recording birdies at the fifth and 10th
but he had to settle for an even-par 70 after a double bogey on
the 14th after driving into a car park.
Also lurking in contention was American David Toms, winner
in 2001 when the PGA Championship was last held here. The
44-year-old fired a best-of-the-day 65 to end the round five
strokes off the pace.
