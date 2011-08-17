GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 17 Just four
days after narrowly failing to win a first major title,
little-known American Jason Dufner returns to the 'normality'
of the PGA Tour at this week's Wyndham Championship.
The 34-year-old journeyman squandered a five-stroke lead
with three holes to play at the PGA Championship before losing
in a playoff but all that is now behind him.
"Maybe some guys would feel like it was a tragedy, but I
don't really look at it that way," Dufner told reporters of his
defeat by compatriot Keegan Bradley after three extra holes.
"I'm disappointed with not being able to finish that
tournament off with a 'W' (win), but I'm a professional golfer
and I'm going to continue to be a professional golfer.
"There are many more events to play in on this Tour, on any
tour. It doesn't really matter to me. I've been a golfer for 10
years, and I'm going to continue to be a golfer."
Dufner, who has yet to win a PGA Tour title since making
his debut on the circuit in 2001, preferred to dwell on all the
positives from last week while preparing for Thursday's opening
round at Sedgefield Country Club.
"I'm in good shape as far as the game of golf goes," said
the lank-haired American, whose career highlights include two
wins on the second-tier Nationwide Tour.
"I'm pretty confident with my golf game right now after
last week and I'm pretty comfortable on this golf course so I
think it'll be a good stepping-stone for me."
This week's event has attracted a strong field as it is the
last stop in the regular season before the PGA Tour's lucrative
end-of-season finale gets under way next week.
LOOKING IN
Only the top 125 players after this week qualify for the
first of the four FedExCup playoffs, the Aug. 25-28 Barclays
Classic, and several big names are on the outside looking in.
Former world number one Ernie Els lies 126th in the
FedExCup standings with Tiger Woods (129th), Padraig Harrington
(130th), Louis Oosthuizen (145th), Paul Casey (147th) and Angel
Cabrera (150th).
Of those, however, only South African Els, Irishman
Harrington, Briton Casey and Argentine Cabrera are competing
this week.
"The goal is to focus on getting myself in contention,
focus on trying to win this tournament and that will easily
look after the FedExCup," triple major champion Harrington said
after competing in Wednesday's pro-am competition.
"Obviously the FedExCup comes into my mind if I am
struggling to make the cut or I just make the cut and I need a
decent weekend. But if I play well and get some good scores in
the bag, it's not going to be an issue at all."
Harrington and his family had initially planned to take a
holiday in the Bahamas this week but that was cancelled after
the Irishman's wife Caroline decided he should compete.
"It wasn't a decision I was going to make and tell the
family we're not going," Harrington said. "But it was a
decision my wife was happy to make on my behalf and say, 'I
think you should get up there and qualify'.
"We only had to tell the seven-year-old we were changing
the plans. For the three-year-old, one swimming pool is the
same as the next to him," Harrington added with a broad grin.
Arjun Atwal, who became the first player from India to
triumph on the PGA Tour at last year's Wyndham Championship, is
back this week to defend his title.
Like Harrington, Atwal also needs a good week to book his
place in the FedExCup playoffs as he lies precariously close to
the cut-off at 120th.
