GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 18 Americans
Jeff Quinney and Tommy Gainey carded seven-under 63s to share
the first round lead of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday,
while others scrambled to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs.
Quinney, chasing his first PGA Tour win, held the lead
alone for much of the day thanks to five consecutive birdies
from the 12th at a steamy Sedgefield Country Club.
He was joined late in the day by Gainey, who signed off
with an unblemished round that included five birdies and an
eagle on the par-five fifth.
Lurking one shot back is Australian Stuart Appleby, who
also enjoyed an error-free afternoon returning a 64.
"I'm in a position right now where I've only played 11
events this year and haven't had a great go of it," Quinney
told reporters. "The only chance I get in the playoffs is
probably winning this week ... just push all your chips in and
this is what I got."
As the event is the last in the PGA Tour's regular season,
there was plenty of action on the leaderboard with some of
golf's bigger names battling for a place in the lucrative
season-ending finale.
Only the top 125 players after this week qualify for the
first of the four FedExCup playoffs and former world number one
South African Ernie Els, Briton Paul Casey and major winners
Irishman Padraig Harrington and Argentine Angel Cabrera have
work to do to earn a spot in the Aug. 25-28 Barclays Classic.
Casey and Els got their bids off to a positive start by
carding five-under 65s to join to a pack of 10 golfers sitting
two off the pace.
Also in the group are Fijian Vijay Singh and American Jim
Furyk, whose round included two eagles on his first nine.
Cabrera endured a rollercoaster afternoon mixing an eagle
and five birdies with four bogeys for a three-under 67 while
Harrington's chances of qualifying dimmed with 69.
"You think about it (FedExCup playoffs)," admitted Els.
"It's one of the reasons why I'm here, you want to get in.
"My playoffs have started this week because if I don't play
well this week I'm not advancing."
American Jason Dufner, who lost the PGA Championship in a
playoff to Keegan Bradley after squandering a five-shot lead
over the final three holes of regulation on Sunday, carded a
solid 66 that included five birdies and a bogey.
Arjun Atwal, who became the first player from India to
triumph on the PGA Tour at last year's Wyndham Championship,
got the defence of his title off to a miserable start with a
three-over 73.
(Writing by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue;
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)