GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 19 American
Tommy Gainey carded a five-under 65 to grab a three-shot lead
over a chasing pack led by a hard-charging Ernie Els after two
rounds at Wyndham Championship on Friday.
Gainey, who shared a one-shot overnight lead with Jeff
Quinney, took advantage of ideal early scoring conditions at
the Sedgefield Country Club, mixing six birdies with his only
bogey of the week to reach the midway point at 12-under 128.
"I try to make as many birdies as I possibly can. That's
what this game is all about," Gainey, who opened with a
seven-under 63, told reporters.
"I haven't really accomplished anything in two days. The
only thing I've accomplished is I've set myself up in good
shape going into the weekend."
Els, who needs a strong finish at the Wyndham to secure a
spot in the lucrative season-ending FedExCup playoffs, got his
day off to a wobbly start with a bogey at the first but was
error free the rest of the way returning a four-under 66.
The big South African began the week sitting 126th in the
FedExCup standings and needs to nudge his way inside the top
125 to clinch a place in next weeks Barclays Classic, the first
of four playoff events.
Els was joined at nine-under 131 by Australian Stuart
Appleby (67) and Americans and Daniel Summerhays (65) and Webb
Simpson (65).
Lurking a further shot back is another pack of four led by
Briton Paul Casey, who like Els is battling for a place in the
playoffs.
Casey boosted his chances with an error-free three-under 67
to stay in contention alongside Brazilian Alexandre Rocha (66),
South African Retief Goosen (65) and American Jim Furyk (67).
Colombian Camilo Villegas, who began the week on the bubble
holding down the final playoff spot, shot up the leaderboard
with a six-under 64 to join a group that includes Fijian Vijay
Singh (69) six back of the leader.
Irishman Padraig Harrington kept his hopes of reaching the
playoffs alive with a birdie at the 17th to squeeze under the
three-under cut with 68 but Angel Cabrera's chances of
qualifying disappeared with a one-over 71 to leave the
Argentine with the weekend off.
Arjun Atwal, who became the first player from India to
triumph on the PGA Tour at last year's Wyndham Championship,
saw his title defence end with two-over 72, missing the cut by
a five shots.
