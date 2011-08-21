GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 20 Webb Simpson produced an incredible late finish to his third round to snatch a two-shot lead at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

The American collected four birdies and an eagle in his last six holes to shoot a 64 for a three round total of 15-under-par 195.

That left him with a two-stroke lead on overnight leader Tommy Gainey, who fired a 69 at the Sedgefield Country Club, on a day when play was halted for more than an hour because of severe weather conditions.

Sweden's Carl Pettersson, the only non-American in the top five, was tied for third with John Mallinger, one ahead of Daniel Summerhays.

A group of five players, including South Africa's multiple major winners Retief Goosen and Ernie Els, were a shot back at 10-under.

Simpson made a slow start to his round, dropping two early shots, but the 26-year-old made his move late in the afternoon, following the delay caused by rain and the threat of lightning.

"You've got to really stay patient around this golf course, because bogeys are pretty quick to happen out here with the rough and the undulating greens," Simpson said.

"I told myself to be patient and let the birdies come. It took them a while to get there, but (I) finally made a few coming in."

Simpson birdied the 13th then sank a 32-foot birdie putt on the 14th. He made an eagle at the par-15th when he put his second shot to within five feet of the flag.

He birdied the 16th and 17th to pick up six shots in five holes then missed another birdie by two inches on the 18th.

"Probably one of my top birdie-eagle streaks that I've had, and it came at a better time than any other streak I've had, just because we're not getting anything going all day and everybody else is taking it low," Simpson said.

"To finish the round that way was great. I'd much rather finish the round that way than start that way. If at all possible, we'll start that way (Sunday)."

Gainey also made a slow start, with two early bogeys to lose his overnight lead, but fought back to end the day still in contention.

"I guess one word sums it up -- frustrating," Gainey said.

"That's the only positive thing that I can take from it right now, is I still have a chance to win the golf tournament."

Pettersson began the day seven strokes back but climbed the leaderboard with a 63, the best score of the round.

"It's nice to put myself back in the tournament, and I don't know what's going to happen," he said.

"Today I've done my bit and I probably (have) got to go a low (score) tomorrow again."

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

