GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 21 American Webb Simpson won the Wyndham Championship by three strokes on Sunday to capture his first PGA title.

Simpson shot a final-round three-under-par 67 to finish on 18 under at the Sedgefield Country Club.

George McNeil closed with a 64 to claim second place for the sixth time in a PGA Tour event and his fellow American Tommy Gainey was a further shot back at 14 under. Fiji's former world number one Vijay Singh was among a group of five players who tied for fourth at 13 under.

Simpson became the 12th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season but one of the least surprising as the 26-year-old had finished runner-up on three occasions.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link:

[GOLF- LEN] for more golf stories

[Spoken] for more sports stories