GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 21 American
Webb Simpson won the Wyndham Championship by three strokes
on Sunday to capture his first PGA title.
Simpson shot a final-round three-under-par 67 to finish on 18
under at the Sedgefield Country Club.
George McNeil closed with a 64 to claim second place for the
sixth time in a PGA Tour event and his fellow American Tommy
Gainey was a further shot back at 14 under. Fiji's former world
number one Vijay Singh was among a group of five players who
tied for fourth at 13 under.
Simpson became the 12th first-time winner on the PGA Tour
this season but one of the least surprising as the 26-year-old
had finished runner-up on three occasions.
