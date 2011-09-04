* Schwartzer, Scott and Watson second round lead

* Snedeker one behind after making hole in one

(adds quotes)

By John Nestor

NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 3 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel joined Bubba Watson and Australia's Adam Scott in a three-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the Deutsche Bank Championship on Saturday.

Watson, playing in the morning when conditions were ideal for low scoring, grabbed the early clubhouse lead when he a shot a 64 to reach 10-under and was then joined by Schwartzel of South Africa and Scott, the joint runner-up at Augusta this year, in the afternoon.

The trio ended the second day one shot ahead of Brandt Snedeker, who aced the par-three 16th hole, and two clear of Nick Watney. Five players, including Ernie Els, were bunched together at seven-under on a congested leaderboard.

Scott carded a 63, the best round of the day, after a bogey-free round featuring six birdies and an eagle.

"I got off to a good start and am playing well," Scott said. "I'm happy to put myself in the hunt because I need a good weekto move up in the FedEx Cup (rankings). I'm running out of time quick."

Scott is currently 23rd in the rankings. The Deutsche Bank tournament is the second leg of the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

The leading 70 players after Monday's final round move on to the BMW Championship in Illinois before the top 30 qualify for the Tour Championship finale at Atlanta.

Schwartzel signed for a 66 for the second day in a row. The South African made seven birdies, including six in a seven hole stretch, and two bogeys.

"I felt like I played well but I was very frustrated through the first nine holes," Schwartzel said. "Then I just got going on my back nine." Snedeker struck a perfect tee shot from 146 yards for his hole in one then drained a 21-foot putt on the 18th for eagle in his round of 64 while Watson, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, eagled the par-five seventh hole when he struck his approach from 232 yard to within 12 feet of the hole.

"I hit a 9-iron and just flushed it as good as I can hit it," Snedeker said. "I hit a great shot at the right time and the wind kind of brought it in there nicely."

(Editing by Julian Linden; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)