NORTON, Massachusetts, Sept 5 Webb Simpson birdied his last three holes of the day to clinch his second PGA Tour title with a playoff victory over fellow American Chez Reavie for the Deutsche Bank Championship on Monday.

Simpson coolly sealed the win at the TPC Boston by sinking an eight-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole, the par-four 17th, after Reavie had missed his attempt there from 23 feet.

The pair had finished the 72 regulation holes on 15-under-par 269, Simpson firing a six-under 65 and Reavie, who had been two strokes ahead with two holes to play, bogeying the par-five last for a 66.

British world number one Luke Donald signed off with a 67 to tie for third at 13 under, level with American Brandt Snedeker (66) and Australian Jason Day (68).

"I told somebody that I thought winning for the second time might be easier but it certainly wasn't. It was tough," Simpson, who claimed his first PGA Tour title at last month's Wyndham Championship, said greenside.

"To finish the way I did, and birdie 17 in the playoff, was awesome."

Victory in the second leg of the four season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs adds to what has already been a memorable season for Simpson, who celebrated the birth of his first child earlier this year.

The 26-year-old moves to the top of the FedExCup standings while Reavie rockets from 87th place to ninth with his runner-up finish.

"To be number one in the FedExCup with two weeks to go, I couldn't expect anything more," Simpson said.

"The goal is to be in the top five going into Atlanta and it looks like I'm in a good position to do that so I am thrilled."

The leading 70 players in the points standings move on to next week's BMW Championship in Illinois before the top 30 qualify for the Tour Championship finale at Atlanta.

SIZZLING START

Simpson made a sizzling start to the final round, reaching the turn in six-under 30, but he cooled after that with a bogey at the 10th and failed to make any further progress until he rolled in a 26-footer at the last to trim Revie's lead to one.

As he watched the television broadcast of Revie playing the final hole, Simpson believed he was almost certain to come up just short in his own title bid.

"I figured my chances were one in a hundred," Simpson said. "He played so well today, my hat's off to him. One thing I will say, on 18 is it is a tricky pin and if you pull it a little, it easily goes over the green."

That is exactly what Reavie ended up doing to open the door for Simpson, bogeying the hole despite having a wedge in his hand for his third shot from just 117 yards.

"My game plan with a one-shot lead was to lay it up, wedge it on and make a par," Reavie said. "That's all I had to do and there was no risk in that unless you hit a wedge over the green."

Both players then birdied first extra hole, the 18th, despite missing the green with their second shots.

Reavie appeared to hold the upper hand there after chipping to within three feet of the cup while Simpson faced a 15-footer for his birdie. However, Simpson nervelessly drained his putt before Reavie knocked his in to keep the playoff alive.

