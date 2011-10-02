* Birdie-par finish gives Na two-shot victory
* Claims first PGA Tour title in 211th start
Oct 2 Kevin Na kept his cool with a red-hot
putter to hold off fellow American Nick Watney and claim his
first PGA Tour title with an emotional two-shot victory at the
Las Vegas Open on Sunday.
South Korea-born Na rolled in a 43-footer to birdie the
par-three 17th before parring the last for a six-under-par 65
and a 23-under total of 261 at the TPC Summerlin.
The 28-year-old, who had been winless in his previous 210
PGA Tour starts, threw both arms skywards in celebration before
removing his cap and embracing his caddie.
"Oh wow," a tearful Na said greenside after being told he
had finally triumphed in his 211th career start. "I went
through a lot. I'd have nightmares finishing second.
"I used to tell my mother: 'As hard as I work, when I am
going to get my first win?' People said they believed in me
more than I think I believe in myself, especially Kenny my
caddie.
"Every time he was there for me and he believed in me."
Tied for the lead overnight with Watney, Na was briefly
caught at the top by his playing partner with four holes to
play before he tightened his grip on the title with birdies at
15, 16, and 17.
World number 11 Watney, bidding to become the PGA Tour's
first three-times champion this year, had to settle for second
place after closing with a four-birdie 67.
Americans Tommy Gainey and Paul Goydos both signed off with
68s to share third place at 18 under.
A NA-WATNEY DUEL
For most of Sunday's final round, however, the tournament
came down to an effective head-to-head between Na and Watney,
the two overnight leaders.
Na made a red-hot start, birdies at the first and second
holes putting him two strokes clear at 19 under.
Though Las Vegas resident Watney cut that deficit to one
with a long-range birdie putt at the third, Na restored his
two-shot cushion by sinking a 20-footer from just off the green
at the par-four fourth.
Na made his first mistake of the day with a bogey at the
sixth, after missing the fairway to the left off the tee, and
dropped back into a tie for the lead with American Tim Herron
at 19 under.
Herron, a four-times winner on the PGA Tour whose most
recent victory came at the 2006 Colonial Invitational, had
birdied four of the first seven holes before losing momentum
over the closing stretch on his way to a 69 and joint fifth.
Na, however, immediately bounced back with a birdie at the
seventh before picking up another shot at the par-five ninth
after reaching the green in two and two-putting.
Two ahead at the turn, Na was briefly caught by Watney when
he bogeyed the par-three 14th after failing to get up and down
from a buried lie in a greenside bunker.
The long-hitting Watney had rolled in a 15-foot birdie putt
at the par-five 13th to get to 20 under overall.
Once again, though, Na regained control, sinking a
three-footer to birdie the driveable par-four 15th before
following up with a two-putt birdie at the par-five 16th to
lead Watney by one.
He never relinquished his grip as he finished birdie-par to
triumph by two strokes.
