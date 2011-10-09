* Baird takes control with a seven-under-par 64
* Els and Casey in hunt for first titles this year
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
SAN MARTIN, California, Oct 8 American
journeyman Briny Baird covered his final seven holes in four
under par to break two strokes clear of a tightly bunched
leaderboard in Saturday's third round of the Frys.com Open.
Bidding for his first PGA Tour title in his 348th start on
the U.S. circuit, the 39-year-old fired a superb seven-under 64
on a glorious afternoon of sunshine in the Santa Clara valley.
Baird eagled the driveable par-four 17th, rolling in a
15-foot putt, before shrugging off a bogey at the last, where
his tee shot ended up in a hazard, to post a 13-under total of
200.
That left him two ahead of three-times major winner Ernie
Els, who carded a 67, and British world number 20 Paul Casey,
who returned a 68 at CordeValle Golf Club.
Tiger Woods, who teed off in the first group from the 10th,
briefly closed to within three strokes of the lead before losing
momentum on the way to a 68, in a tie for 38th a distant nine
strokes off the pace.
"It's getting better," Woods, who is playing his first PGA
Tour event in seven weeks, told reporters after mixing five
birdies with two bogeys. "I'm improving day by day.
"Obviously tomorrow I need to improve a lot, make the putts
and post a really low one."
With conditions near perfect for scoring on a beautiful
autumn day at CordeValle, the scoreboard fluctuated wildly as
the players vied for supremacy in the PGA Tour's Fall series
event.
Els briefly forged two strokes clear at 11-under after
sinking a five-footer to eagle the par-five ninth but he
immediately slipped back with a three-putt bogey at the 10th.
Five players held a share of the lead at 10-under late on
the back nine -- Els, Baird, Bryce Molder, Charlie Wi and Adam
Hadwin -- before Baird took control with birdies at 14 and 15.
'OUT OF MY ELEMENT'
"I felt very surprisingly in control of my golf game," Baird
said after covering the back nine in four-under 32. “I felt very
good today.
"I haven't played well the last couple of years, so I'm
definitely a little out of my element up near the lead of a golf
tournament."
Asked how he would handle the pressure of trying to win his
first PGA Tour title in Sunday's final round, Baird replied: "If
I can feel tomorrow like I did today, I'm probably going to be a
very, very hard guy to beat."
Casey, the highest-ranked player in this week's field, held
a one-shot lead after the fog-delayed second round was completed
earlier on Saturday.
However, he failed to build on that advantage as he
struggled on the greens on the way to a three-birdie 68.
"I felt a little bit frustrated," said the Englishman, who
is not yet back to full fitness after being hampered by a sore
right toe since May. "I wasn't swinging the club that freely on
the front nine, but still gave myself a lot of chances.
"The back nine was a little better with the ball striking,
but the one thing that got me today was the putter. I'm just not
striking the ball well," added Casey, whose only PGA Tour
victory came at the 2009 Houston Open.
While Els was disappointed to cover the back nine in level
par after squandering a few birdie opportunities, he was
delighted to be in contention for a first PGA Tour win this
season.
"This is what I've been working towards," said the
41-year-old South African, who has struggled with his putting in
recent years and is using a belly putter this week.
"I'm playing well, swinging nicely. I've got a chance for
tomorrow. I haven't been in this position all year, but I don't
think your memory disappears after 20 years of being out here."
