Oct 13 Americans Webb Simpson and Zack Miller each fired a seven-under-par 63 to share the first-round lead at the McGladrey Classic at Sea Island in Georgia on Thursday while a pack of 13 others were within two strokes of the lead.

Simpson, who is seeking his third win in six competitions and has a shot at beating Luke Donald to the PGA tour money title, was nearly flawless mixing eight birdies one bogey.

A trio of Americans, Scott McCarron, Billy Horschel and Martin Piller, were all a stroke off the lead heading into Friday's second round.

The tight leaderboard also featured 10 players, including Argentine Angel Cabrera, South African Louis Oosthuizen, Swede Richard Johnson, Canadian David Hearn and Australians Nick O'Hern and Matt Jones a further shot back at five under par.

Simpson won the Deutsche Bank Championship last month after winning the Wyndham Championship in August and said the money title was on his mind.

"There is no way I can go play this golf tournament without thinking about the money title. I'm thinking about it every day," said Simpson. "But I'm not over every shot thinking this is the money title. I am just trying my best to get focused on winning the tournament though, as opposed to the money list."

Simposn's form may prompt Donald to consider playing in the final event of the season in Lake Buena Vista, Florida to try and secure his top spot. Donald must decide by Friday if he intends to compete in the event.

Miller, who came into the tournament in a vastly different mood having missed his last seven cuts, found his form in time to card five birdies and an eagle in a flawless round.

"I don't really know where this came from ... I really had no expectations," Miller told reporters.

"Travelling to seven different cities and missing seven cuts in a row, I mean, that's hard. It has been a challenge for me just to stay happy and keep going."