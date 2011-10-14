Oct 14 Little-known Billy Horschel charged into a two-shot lead in Friday's second round of the McGladrey Classic at Sea Island in Georgia while fellow American Webb Simpson stayed on track for his third victory of the year.

Former Walker Cup amateur Horschel eagled the par-five 15th on the way to a sizzling six-under-par 64, sinking a three-foot birdie putt at the last to post a 12-under total of 128.

In hot pursuit, though, after carding a 67 was Simpson, who has won twice in his last five starts and has a chance to beat British world number one Luke Donald to the PGA tour money title.

"I've played great this year," Simpson told reporters after ending a breezy day at the Seaside Course on 10 under, level with fellow American Michael Thompson (65). "Hopefully I can make a little dent in the (money list) gap this week."

Simpson trails Donald by $68,971 and both of them are scheduled to compete in next week's season-ending Disney Classic at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

"It was a really tough day starting out," Simpson said of a round which included four birdies and a lone bogey. "The wind was blowing pretty hard and we had really difficult holes to start.

"But I hung in there ... and made a couple of nice birdies coming in."

South African Louis Oosthuizen, who romped to a seven-stroke victory in last year's British Open, fired a 67 to end the second round at eight under, along with Australian Nick O'Hern who also carded a 67.

The cut fell at one-under 139 with last year's U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland and former major winners Vijay Singh, Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and David Toms among those failing to advance. (Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)