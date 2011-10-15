Oct 15 PGA Tour rookie Michael Thompson moved
one shot clear after Saturday's third round of the McGladrey
Classic at St Simons Island in Georgia while fellow American
Webb Simpson stayed in the hunt for his third victory of the
year.
Thompson fired a three-under-par 67 on another breezy day at
the Sea Island Resort to overhaul second-round pacesetter Billy
Horschel and post a 13-under total of 197.
American Horschel, a stroke in front of Thompson with three
holes to play, doubled-bogeyed the 16th after dumping his tee
shot into water on the way to a 70 as he ended the day in second
place at 12 under.
Simpson, who has won twice in his last five starts and has a
chance to beat world number one Luke Donald of Britain to the
PGA Tour money-list title, was a further stroke back after
carding a 69.
"My caddie and I had a tough time reading the greens,"
Simpson told reporters after mixing three birdies with two
bogeys. "I gave myself plenty of opportunities but the greens,
as we get late into the week, are getting tough to putt.
"The goal for today was just to give ourselves a chance to
win tomorrow. We hung in there and stayed in the golf
tournament. That's all you can ask."
Simpson trails money-list leader Donald by $68,971 and both
are scheduled to compete in next week's season-ending Disney
Classic at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Thompson, who has recorded just one top-10 finish on the PGA
Tour after 23 starts this season, was delighted to be in
position to claim a breakthrough victory.
"I've just got to try to hit solid golf shots tomorrow,"
said the 26-year-old who lipped out with a nine-foot birdie putt
at the last that would have given him a two-stroke lead.
"I was kind of struggling coming down the stretch there but
tomorrow is a new day and I'm going to enjoy it."
Former U.S. Masters champion Trevor Immelman equalled the
course record with a sizzling 62 to finish level with Simpson at
11 under.
"That's always going to help your round," South African
Immelman said after covering his last five holes in six under.
"I played real well today, drove the ball well, hit some
nice iron shots and made some putts. It really was a fun day."
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles, editing by
Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more golf stories
for more sports stories