* Crane wins fourth PGA Tour title after stunning
comeback
* Beats Simpson at second extra hole
(Adds details, quotes)
Oct 16 Ben Crane came from seven shots behind
before clinching his fourth PGA Tour title with a stunning
playoff victory over fellow American Webb Simpson for the
McGladrey Classic at St Simons Island in Georgia on Sunday.
Crane narrowly missed a 22-foot birdie putt at the second
extra hole, the par-three 17th, but moments later he sealed the
win when Simpson lipped out with his par putt from inside four
feet.
The duo had finished the 72 regulation holes at 15-under-par
265, Simpson closing with a four-under 66 and Crane firing a
sizzling eight-birdie 63.
"This week I had a great sense of perspective and peace out
there," a beaming Crane, whose wife Heather is expecting their
third child on Monday, told reporters.
"The hole opened up for me and it was a great day," he
added, referring to his late run of birdies. "I'm just
thrilled."
Simpson's runner-up finish was good enough for him to
overtake British world number one Luke Donald at the top of the
2011 PGA Tour money list with just one event remaining.
He leads Donald by $363,029 and both are scheduled to
compete in next week's season-ending Disney Classic at Lake
Buena Vista, Florida.
Crane had the most to celebrate at the breezy Seaside Course
on Sunday, though, as he came from seven shots behind with 11
holes remaining in the final round.
RED-HOT PUTTING
Wielding a red-hot putter, the 35-year-old birdied the
eighth and ninth to reach the turn in two-under 33 and picked up
further shots at the 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th,
sinking a 20-footer, to draw level at the top.
"I was just riding a hot putter, making putts there at 10,
11, and then making birdies at 14 and 15," said Crane. "I looked
up on the 16th green and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm two back.'
"I had an opportunity to make birdie there and ran one in.
The adrenalin went through me here on 17 green when I made it in
regulation for birdie. It was a fun day."
Simpson, who trailed Donald by $68,971 in the money list at
the start of the week, had been bidding for his third PGA Tour
victory in just six starts.
"It's unfortunate the way it ended but it was a good week
overall," he said. "I learned a lot. I'm just really happy for
my good friend Ben. He played so well all day."
Overnight leader and PGA Tour rookie Michael Thompson, who
had led by three shots with nine holes to play, bogeyed the last
for a 69 and had to settle for third place at 14-under.
South African Louis Oosthuizen, who romped to a seven-stroke
victory in last year's British Open, was a further stroke back
after closing with a 66.
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more golf stories
for more sports stories