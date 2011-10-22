Oct 22 World number one Luke Donald's hopes of claiming the PGA Tour money list title faded on Saturday with a back-nine wobble and a third-round 70 at the season-ending Disney Classic at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Locked in a fight with American Webb Simpson for the money crown, the Briton needs to finish no worse than in a two-way tie for second to take top spot and heads into Sunday's final round five shots behind co-leaders Kevin Chappell and Justin Leonard in a tie for 14th.

Cruising along with four birdies on an unblemished scorecard, Donald had clawed his way up the leaderboard into a share of fourth but slipped back with a double-bogey at the 14th followed by a bogey at 16.

The Briton ended his day on a positive note with a birdie at the last but still remained one back of Simpson on nine-under 207.

At the same time as Donald stumbled, his playing partner Simpson was mounting a back-nine charge.

After reaching the turn at one over, Simpson shifted into top gear carding four birdies on an error-free finish for a three-under 69.

"We're both trying to do the same thing, win the golf tournament," said Simpson, the money list leader. "It's been good to play with him.

"It's always good to play with your best friend in the world and we might be playing together again tomorrow.

"There's been a little added pressure but I think we've both handled it okay."

Chappell, chasing his first career PGA Tour title, got his round off to an unsteady start with a bogey at the first but the American was error free the rest of the way dropping seven birdies, including three straight from the 12th for a six-under 66 and share of first place.

Leonard had a more adventurous afternoon, the former British Open champion reeling off three birdies from the eighth and another at the 12th before stumbling home with bogeys at 13 and 15 for a two-under 70 to join Chappell at 14-under 202.

Lurking one off the pace is South Korean Bio Kim (71) with Australian left-hander Nick O'Hearn (70) and Swede Henrik Stenson (72) one shot further adrift on 204. (Writing by Steve Keating in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

