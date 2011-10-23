Oct 23 World number one Luke Donald captured the PGA Tour money-list title after winning the season-ending Disney Classic on Sunday with a scintillating final round that included six back-nine birdies in a row at Lake Buena Vista in Florida.

The 33-year-old Briton, bidding to become the first player to win the orders of merit on both sides of the Atlantic, fired an eight-under 64.

Donald, who also leads the order of merit in Europe, mixed 10 birdies with two bogeys to record a 17-under total of 271, two ahead of American Justin Leonard.

The Englishman needed to finish no worse than in a two-way tie for second place to take the money-list honours but entered the final round five shots off the pace.

He went into the tournament at the start of the week in a head-to-head battle with American Webb Simpson for the order of merit title.

Simpson, playing the final round with Donald, could not keep pace as his closing 69 left him on 13-under 275.

