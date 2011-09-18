LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 18 Briton Justin Rose held his nerve down the stretch carding a level-par 71 to claim a two-shot win at the BMW Championship on Sunday, setting the 30 man field for next week's season-ending Tour Championship.

After starting the week outside the top 30 in the FedExCup standings, Rose will be among those playing for the $10 million bonus in Atlanta after claiming a nervy wire-to-wire victory at a rainy Cog Hill Golf and Country Club with a winning total of 13-under 271.

Australian John Senden returned an error-free two-under 69 to finish second but it was not enough to overhaul Rose or clinch a place on the International squad for the Presidents Cup in November.

That honour went to compatriot Geoff Ogilvy who returned a 69 to finish one shot back alone in third to book his place at the Tour Championship and a Presidents Cup berth. (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)