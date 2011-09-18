By Steve Keating
LEMONT, Illinois, Sept 18 Briton Justin Rose
held his nerve down the stretch carding a level-par 71 to claim
a two-shot win at the BMW Championship on Sunday, setting the
30 man field for next week's season-ending Tour Championship.
After starting the week outside the top 30 in the FedExCup
standings, Rose will be among those playing for the $10 million
bonus in Atlanta after claiming a nervy wire-to-wire victory at
a rainy Cog Hill Golf and Country Club with a winning total of
13-under 271.
Australian John Senden returned an error-free two-under 69
to finish second but it was not enough to overhaul Rose or
clinch a place on the International squad for the Presidents
Cup in November.
That honour went to compatriot Geoff Ogilvy who returned a
69 to finish one shot back alone in third to book his place at
the Tour Championship and a Presidents Cup berth.
