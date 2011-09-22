* PGA champion Bradley takes charge at East Lake

* Grabs two-shot lead in elite field of 30 (Updates at end of round)

By Mark Lamport-Stokes

ATLANTA, Sept 22 A month after winning his first major title, American Keegan Bradley improved his odds of claiming FedExCup honours by charging into a two-shot lead in Thursday's opening round of the elite Tour Championship.

In mainly overcast conditions with the ever-present threat of a thunderstorm, the 25-year-old birdied four of the last seven holes for a sizzling six-under-par 64 on the challenging layout at East Lake Golf Club.

Bradley, who clinched last month's PGA Championship at nearby Atlanta Athletic Club in a playoff with compatriot Jason Dufner, covered the back nine in four under to take control of the PGA Tour's fourth and final playoff event.

"It was a great day out there, I hit a lot of really good shots and no real scary bad ones," Bradley, a nephew of LPGA great and World Golf Hall of Famer Pat Bradley, told reporters.

"I just felt comfortable right from the start. I made a bunker shot on the second hole which kind of got me calmed down. It just seemed to be easy today. When you play good golf, it's easy."

Dufner launched his round with three birdies in the first four holes to card a 66, ending the day level with fellow American Chez Reavie and British world number one Luke Donald.

"I played okay, scored really well," said Dufner, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour. "Any time I was in trouble, I was able to make a par. Any time I hit a bad shot, I kind of dodged a tree here or dodged a tree there or had a good lie."

Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day, along with Americans Matt Kuchar, Charles Howell III and Hunter Mahan, were a further stroke back after opening with 67s in the elite field of 30.

EXPLOSIVE START

Bradley, the first player to win a major title with a long putter, made an explosive start to his round when he holed out from a greenside bunker to birdie the par-three second.

He picked up another shot at the seventh and, though he three-putted the eighth for his only bogey of the day, he collected five more birdies to set the pace in the elite field of 30.

For Bradley to land the season-long FedExCup and its $10 million bonus, he has to win the Tour Championship and hope that players ranked higher in the points standings finish poorly.

Bradley was 20th at the start of the week while any of the top five -- Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Donald and Kuchar -- would automatically secure the trophy with victory on Sunday.

After catapulting himself into the limelight with his PGA Championship victory just over four weeks ago, Bradley was thankful some of that focus had died down as the playoff series finale loomed large.

"I think that definitely is helpful," he said. "The best part is the little separation I had from the PGA and that they are talking about that (the FedExCup).

"I can kind of escape that a little bit and just play golf for the first time in about a month. And these guys, Webb Simpson and the other players, are playing great golf. They deserve the attention."

FedExCup points leader Simpson and Britain's Rose opened with matching 69s while long-hitting American Johnson ground out a level-par 70. (Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)