ATLANTA, Sept 25 Bill Haas held his nerve to beat fellow American Hunter Mahan in a playoff for the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday, and also claim FedExCup honours with its $10 million bonus.

Haas coolly knocked in a four-foot par putt at the third extra hole, the tricky par-three 18th, to seal victory after Mahan had bogeyed the hole after hitting his tee shot into a greenside bunker and splashing out 15 feet beyond the cup.

