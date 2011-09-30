Sept 29 Venezuelan rookie Jhonattan
Vegas lived up to his glitzy surname by charging into a tie for
the lead in Thursday's opening round of the Las Vegas Open.
Ever-smiling and pumping his right fist whenever he sank a
birdie putt, the powerful 27-year-old from Maturin fired a
sparkling eight-under-par 63 on a sweltering day at the TPC
Summerlin.
Vegas, who won his first PGA Tour title at the Bob Hope
Classic in January, racked up 10 birdies and two bogeys to end
the round level with American journeyman William McGirt, a
fellow rookie.
Australian Nathan Green and South Korean Charlie Wi opened
with 64s while Germany's Alex Cejka, American Nick Watney and
Australian Rod Pampling were among a group of 11 knotted on 65.
"It was a great round," a beaming Vegas told reporters after
surging to the top of the leaderboard in the first of four Fall
Series events on the PGA Tour.
"I feel like I'm hitting the ball absolutely great, which is
something fun to do, but the main thing was I made a lot of
putts today.
"There are lots of birdie holes out here that you can take
advantage of ... and that's kind of what I did today. I put
myself in great position pretty much all day long."
RICH POTENTIAL
Vegas, who signalled his rich potential when he cruised to a
six-shot victory over Andres Romero at last year's Argentine
Open, was amused by the prospect of winning in 'Sin City'.
"Winning in Vegas, last name Vegas, it could be really fun,"
he said with a smile. "It could be really, really fun.
"I have put myself in a great position starting. Three more
rounds, we have a long way to go. I just have to keep playing
hard and hopefully it will turn out to be great."
American world number 11 Watney, the event's highest-ranked
player and a double PGA Tour winner this season, was delighted
to make a good start after finishing joint 26th in an elite
field of 30 at last week's Tour Championship.
"I didn't really expect much," the Las Vegas resident said
after recording seven birdies and one bogey. "I didn't play so
hot last week, so I'm very pleased with six under.
"So, same game plan and see where I end up. It's always nice
to play at home, and definitely a bonus to get to sleep in your
own bed and just relax for the week. I'm just going to enjoy it
and hopefully I'll have a chance on Sunday."
American Jonathan Byrd, who spectacularly clinched his
fourth PGA Tour victory here last year with an ace at the fourth
extra hole of a sudden-death playoff, launched his title defence
with a 71.
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more golf stories
for more sports stories