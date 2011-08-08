AKRON, Ohio Aug 7 Japanese teenager Ryo Ishikawa ultimately fell short in his bid to become the PGA Tour's youngest winner in 100 years on Sunday but he earned plenty of new admirers with his gutsy display.

The 19-year-old duelled for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational title with Adam Scott over the first 14 holes before his challenge effectively ended, the Australian going on to triumph by four shots at Firestone Country Club.

Ishikawa, who twice joined Scott in a tie for the lead on the front nine, three-putted to bogey the par-three 15th on the way to a closing one-under-par 69 and a share of fourth place at 12 under.

"I was able to play well to be at least on the top for a moment in the first half of the final round today," the Japanese told reporters after posting his best finish on the PGA Tour.

"The 15th was the hole that separated everything for me today. The reason I lost was because of the bogeys, obviously. I think it has to do with my putting and my approach shots, the technical side of that."

Already one of his country's biggest sporting celebrities, Ishikawa went into the final round at Firestone one stroke behind Scott and with huge expectations upon him.

EYE-CATCHING OUTFIT

Dressed in an eye-catching red-and-white outfit, he birdied three of his first six holes to put early pressure on Scott before losing momentum after the turn.

Had he gone on to secure victory on the heavily tree-lined layout, he would have become the second youngest winner on the PGA Tour. American Johnny McDermott was just one week younger when he clinched the U.S. Open in 1911.

However, Ishikawa's overall form at Firestone gave him a huge lift for next week's PGA Championship in Atlanta, the last of the year's four majors.

"Basically I'm looking to do exactly what I've been doing this week," said the richly talented Asian who has triumphed nine times on the Japanese Tour. "As of now, there's not anything particular I need to specifically be working on."

Nicknamed the 'Bashful Prince' because of his unassuming demeanour, he has intriguingly already been grouped with Scott and Italian teenager Matteo Manassero for the first two rounds in Atlanta next week when high humidity has been forecast.

"I have a pretty big tournament coming up next week and hopefully I'll be able to play well with Adam," Ishikawa said through an interpreter. "And in the long run, I would like to be able to contend for the championship."

Asked how he would cope with the expected heat in Atlanta next week, he replied: "It has to do a lot with the food.

"The hot temperature take away the appetite a whole lot, so I think I should force myself to eat a whole lot in order to be able to play well on the course," he added with a flashing smile.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the newslink:

for more golf stories

for more sports stories