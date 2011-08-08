AKRON, Ohio Aug 7 Japanese teenager Ryo
Ishikawa ultimately fell short in his bid to become the PGA
Tour's youngest winner in 100 years on Sunday but he earned
plenty of new admirers with his gutsy display.
The 19-year-old duelled for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
title with Adam Scott over the first 14 holes before his
challenge effectively ended, the Australian going on to triumph
by four shots at Firestone Country Club.
Ishikawa, who twice joined Scott in a tie for the lead on
the front nine, three-putted to bogey the par-three 15th on the
way to a closing one-under-par 69 and a share of fourth place at
12 under.
"I was able to play well to be at least on the top for a
moment in the first half of the final round today," the Japanese
told reporters after posting his best finish on the PGA Tour.
"The 15th was the hole that separated everything for me
today. The reason I lost was because of the bogeys, obviously. I
think it has to do with my putting and my approach shots, the
technical side of that."
Already one of his country's biggest sporting celebrities,
Ishikawa went into the final round at Firestone one stroke
behind Scott and with huge expectations upon him.
EYE-CATCHING OUTFIT
Dressed in an eye-catching red-and-white outfit, he birdied
three of his first six holes to put early pressure on Scott
before losing momentum after the turn.
Had he gone on to secure victory on the heavily tree-lined
layout, he would have become the second youngest winner on the
PGA Tour. American Johnny McDermott was just one week younger
when he clinched the U.S. Open in 1911.
However, Ishikawa's overall form at Firestone gave him a
huge lift for next week's PGA Championship in Atlanta, the last
of the year's four majors.
"Basically I'm looking to do exactly what I've been doing
this week," said the richly talented Asian who has triumphed
nine times on the Japanese Tour. "As of now, there's not
anything particular I need to specifically be working on."
Nicknamed the 'Bashful Prince' because of his unassuming
demeanour, he has intriguingly already been grouped with Scott
and Italian teenager Matteo Manassero for the first two rounds
in Atlanta next week when high humidity has been forecast.
"I have a pretty big tournament coming up next week and
hopefully I'll be able to play well with Adam," Ishikawa said
through an interpreter. "And in the long run, I would like to be
able to contend for the championship."
Asked how he would cope with the expected heat in Atlanta
next week, he replied: "It has to do a lot with the food.
"The hot temperature take away the appetite a whole lot, so
I think I should force myself to eat a whole lot in order to be
able to play well on the course," he added with a flashing
smile.
