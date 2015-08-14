KOHLER, Wisconsin Aug 14 Japan's Hiroshi Iwata flirted with the first 62 at a major before settling for a record-tying 63 in the second round of the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits on Friday.

Needing a birdie at the tricky 18th to etch his name into golf's history books, Iwata hit an ideal drive but then left his approach 30 yards short of the elevated green from where he got up and down for a par.

That gave the 34-year-old from Miyagi a superb nine-under round in relatively calm conditions at Whistling Straits, and a four-under total of 140 in the fourth and final major championship of the year.

Iwata, who racked up eight birdies, an eagle at the par-five 11th and a bogey, became the 25th player to shoot a 63 at a major.

There have been 27 major rounds of 63, with Greg Norman and Vijay Singh doing it twice each.

Iwata's 63 is the first since American Jason Dufner in the second round of the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York. (Editing by Andrew Both)