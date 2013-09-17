ATLANTA, Sept 17 Peter Jacobsen, a seven-times winner on the PGA Tour who is known for his generosity and laid-back, humorous personality, was named the recipient of the 2013 Payne Stewart Award on Tuesday.

The honour is given annually to a player sharing Stewart's respect for the traditions of the game and his commitment to uphold golf's heritage of charitable support.

"Peter, who was a good friend of Payne's, exemplifies the values that Payne defined," Tour commissioner Tim Finchem told reporters at East Lake Golf Club on Tuesday ahead of this week's Tour Championship.

"Peter has done wonderful things for the game over the years, and has set an example both inside and outside the ropes."

Jacobsen, 59, said that he was "incredibly humbled to receive the honour" and "extremely lucky to have Payne as a friend, competitor and role model".

He added: "The best way to carry on his legacy is by upholding the same values he did. We did a lot of things together with our families. But mostly, we competed against each other. We laughed. And we had a lot of fun."

Jacobsen, who represented the United States in two Ryder Cups, now plays on the over-50 Champions Tour and also works as a golf analyst on television.

In 1989, he established his own sports marketing and management firm which has contributed more than $40 million to various non-profit organisations in the United States.

A singer and self-taught guitarist, Jacobsen formed a band, Jake Trout and the Flounders, with Stewart and Mark Lye in the 1980s, releasing two albums before Stewart's death in a plane crash in 1999.

American Stewart won 11 times on the PGA Tour, including three majors.

Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Price, Tom Watson, Jay Haas, Brad Faxon, Gary Player, Hal Sutton, Davis Love III, Kenny Perry, Tom Lehman, David Toms and Steve Stricker were previous winners of the award.