Jan 20 American world number eight Dustin
Johnson withdrew from the Humana Challenge at La Quinta,
California, midway through Friday's second round due to a lower
back injury.
Johnson, the highest-ranked player in the field, had opened
with a level-par 72 in his first competitive event since having
arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in November.
"My knee is okay," the 27-year-old said in a statement after
covering the first nine holes of his second round in four-over
40 at La Quinta Country Club, one of three venues hosting the
pro-am celebrity event.
"I am not worried about it. My lower back is really stiff
and hurting which I think is from the way I am walking or the
fact that I have not walked a lot since the surgery.
"Yesterday was the first time I walked a full 18 holes. I do
intend to play next week in San Diego," he added, referring to
the Jan. 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open being played at Torrey
Pines.
Johnson, a five-times PGA Tour winner, is one of the biggest
drawcards on the U.S. circuit because of his long-hitting game.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Julian Linden)