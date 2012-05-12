By Simon Evans
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida May 11 American Zach
Johnson knows all about conquering the most challenging courses
after winning the Masters in 2007 and he says there is a similar
process in tackling this week's venue, the TPC Sawgrass.
The 36-year-old matched the best score of the day with a
six-under-par 66 to surge into a three-way tie for the
second-round lead at the Players Championship on Friday while
world number one Rory McIlroy headed home early after missing
the cut.
For Johnson, the challenges of the unforgiving TPC Sawgrass
course are not dissimilar to mastering the far more prestigious
Augusta National, permanent home of the Masters.
"In some regards it is like Augusta because it's a huge
tournament," he said. "We play Augusta every year. We don't play
the same U.S. Open venue or British Open venue or PGA
Championship (venue).
"We play these two venues every year, so the more and more
you play them, the more experience you have, the better off
you'll become, knowing just where not to hit shots, knowing
where to land shots."
Northern Irishman McIlroy joked after his premature exit
that he would give it another 20 years to try to work out how
best to approach a Sawgrass layout which punishes inaccuracy
heavily, produces some tight angles and has pacey greens.
Johnson, who shares the 36-hole lead at the Players
Championship with compatriots Kevin Na and Matt Kuchar, believe
the Sawgrass set-up is perfect for his own playing style.
"I feel like the golf course is good for my game," he said.
"Some of the young guys that haven't played here ask me, 'What's
the key?'
"You've got to putt well, that's a given, but the key here
is getting the ball in the fairway. The greens are small, the
fairways are narrow, so you've got to get the ball in the
fairway to control your spin into these greens because they're
so firm.
"I like knowing that I have to get the ball in the fairway,
and everybody else does, too. I don't think I've played great
here for four straight days, though," Johnson added.
PLAYERS' STATUS
The status of the Players Championship is frequently a
source of debate, given the tournament's oft-referenced
sub-title of the 'unofficial fifth major'.
Last year Britain's Lee Westwood, who skipped the tournament
along with McIlroy, rejected that description but Johnson
believes it is an apt monicker.
"I think this tournament is huge," the straight-hitting
American said. "I know who's won here the last so many odd years
and my point is if you ask me who won a random tournament on
Tour in the last 10 years, I don't think I can tell you.
"But I can tell you who's won here, and it's because - it
should be a major almost. I think it is. It is in my mind.
"It's one of my favourite tournaments, and I think the Tour
and certainly all of us players hold it in high regard. Maybe
time and history will prove it, but I think this tournament is
as good as it gets."
