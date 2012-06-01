DUBLIN, Ohio May 31 American journeymen Scott
Stallings and Spencer Levin both had good reason to smile on
Thursday after surging into contention at the Memorial
tournament to bury memories of recent struggles on the PGA Tour.
Stallings, who has missed the cut in his last six
tournaments, fired a sizzling six-under-par 66 to grab a
one-shot lead in the first round while Levin enjoyed one of the
best putting days of his life to open with a 67.
While Stallings won his maiden PGA Tour title in his rookie
season at last year's Greenbrier Classic, he has been hampered
by a lingering rib injury for much of his 2012 campaign.
"January 18th, I tore cartilage in five of my ribs and
didn't know it was torn at the time," Stallings told reporters
after taking control of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament with
three birdies in his last four holes.
"I played a few more events and was miserable. It was
hurting every swing."
Stallings had an MRI scan which revealed the torn cartilage
and he spent the next six weeks dealing with that.
"Then to try to grind through the Masters and get through on
painkillers and stuff like that," he said of his eventual tie
for 27th in the opening major of the year.
"Somehow I played halfway decent, but it's been kind of a
struggle getting through that. I wasn't able to work out, wasn't
able to do the things you need to do to play against the best
players in the world.
"But now I'm cleared and happy to be able to play injury
free. I stayed positive throughout being injured. I kept telling
myself that it was only a matter of time before a round like
this was coming around."
OUTRIGHT LEAD
Stalling snatched the outright lead from Levin late in the
day at Muirfield Village Golf Club, his compatriot having
charged to the top with six birdies, one bogey, a double-bogey
at the 16th and an eagle at the seventh.
"It was a good day," said Levin, who has yet to win on the
PGA Tour. "I doubled 16, hit it in the water, but after that I
kept my head together.
"From about (hole) three on, I was one putting pretty much
every hole after that. I birdied three to go two under, and I
made everything from there on in."
Levin totalled only 21 putts, and was delighted to regain
good form for the first time in three months.
"I haven't been playing well ... and I still don't feel like
I'm hitting it that great," the 27-year-old said. "Sometimes you
need rounds like this to turn it around. Hopefully I'll keep it
going."
Levin's best finish on the PGA Tour was a playoff loss to
Johnson Wagner at last year's Mayakoba Golf Classic but his most
painful was a third place at the Phoenix Open in February when
he briefly led by seven shots early in the final round.
"I still think about it from time to time, but it's not an
issue when I've been playing," Levin said of his heart-breaking
collapse in Phoenix where he closed with a 75.
"I'd like to be in that situation again. That would be
great. Hopefully I can. That's a long ways from now, but who
knows? Two more good rounds, you never know."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by
Frank Pingue)