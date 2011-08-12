JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 12 A birdie on his final hole, the par-four ninth, failed to give Martin Kaymer reason to smile after poor putting cost him dearly on Friday in his PGA Championship title defence.

The German squandered solid ball-striking with a total of 34 putts on the way to a three-over-par 73 in the second round at Atlanta Athletic Club where he was in danger of missing the cut.

"Playing-wise it was fine," world number three Kaymer told reporters after posting a five-over total of 145, two strokes outside the early projected cut. "It's just that nothing went in.

"I hit every green in regulation on the back nine and I just made one putt and it was on the last hole.

"I was in good position, but it didn't happen. It was a frustrating day. I just tried to keep fighting until the end because you never know what's going to happen."

Kaymer, who had opened with a 72 in the year's final major, mixed two birdies with five bogeys on another tricky day for scoring in sweltering heat at Atlanta Athletic Club.

He especially struggled over the brutal four-hole stretch from the par-three 15th, dropping three shots there to slide further down the leaderboard.

"It's a tough finish here those last four holes ... but overall it was a frustrating tournament because nothing went my way," said the 26-year-old.

While Kaymer has been tinkering with his swing since he became world number for the first time after the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, he said that had not been an issue this week.

"I haven't really focused on my swing at all the last couple of days," the nine-times European Tour winner said. "I just want to play. I work on my swing when I'm on the range, and when I'm on the golf course I just play.

"I was just very unfortunate on the greens. Nothing really happened. I had a lot of lip-outs and putts that went over the edge."

Kaymer won his first major title at last year's PGA Championship at Whistling Straits where he beat American Bubba Watson in a three-hole playoff.

(Editing by Simon Evans; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)