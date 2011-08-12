By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| JOHNS CREEK, Georgia
JOHNS CREEK, Georgia Aug 12 A birdie on his
final hole, the par-four ninth, failed to give Martin Kaymer
reason to smile after poor putting cost him dearly on Friday in
his PGA Championship title defence.
The German squandered solid ball-striking with a total of
34 putts on the way to a three-over-par 73 in the second round
at Atlanta Athletic Club where he was in danger of missing the
cut.
"Playing-wise it was fine," world number three Kaymer told
reporters after posting a five-over total of 145, two strokes
outside the early projected cut. "It's just that nothing went
in.
"I hit every green in regulation on the back nine and I
just made one putt and it was on the last hole.
"I was in good position, but it didn't happen. It was a
frustrating day. I just tried to keep fighting until the end
because you never know what's going to happen."
Kaymer, who had opened with a 72 in the year's final major,
mixed two birdies with five bogeys on another tricky day for
scoring in sweltering heat at Atlanta Athletic Club.
He especially struggled over the brutal four-hole stretch
from the par-three 15th, dropping three shots there to slide
further down the leaderboard.
"It's a tough finish here those last four holes ... but
overall it was a frustrating tournament because nothing went my
way," said the 26-year-old.
While Kaymer has been tinkering with his swing since he
became world number for the first time after the WGC-Accenture
Match Play Championship in February, he said that had not been
an issue this week.
"I haven't really focused on my swing at all the last
couple of days," the nine-times European Tour winner said. "I
just want to play. I work on my swing when I'm on the range,
and when I'm on the golf course I just play.
"I was just very unfortunate on the greens. Nothing really
happened. I had a lot of lip-outs and putts that went over the
edge."
Kaymer won his first major title at last year's PGA
Championship at Whistling Straits where he beat American Bubba
Watson in a three-hole playoff.
