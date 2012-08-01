AKRON, Ohio Aug 1 While this week's
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational is a big enough event in its own
right, the monster venue for next week's PGA Championship at
Kiawah Island has already captured the attention of the players.
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina will
measure 7,676 yards for year's final major and Tiger Woods and
Adam Scott have each predicted a daunting challenge there after
taking a sneak peak.
"It's going to be long, it's going to be close to 7,700
yards, and that's a big ballpark," world number two Woods told
reporters at Firestone Country Club on Wednesday on the eve of
the elite Bridgestone Invitational.
"A lot of the holes are crosswind holes. It's going to be a
great test. There's so much room out there, but as soon as the
wind starts blowing 20, 30 miles an hour, there's not much room.
"There are so many collection areas. Where you have to miss
the golf ball to give yourself the correct angle? Do you pitch
into the wind? Do you pitch downwind? Where do you leave
yourself on these different angles?"
Woods, a four-times winner of the PGA Championship, played
the Ocean Course in wet conditions on Tuesday and said he would
need to gain more experience of the longest layout to stage a
major before feeling comfortable on it.
"I need some more practice rounds on it for sure, but I did
most of our charting," he said. "I still would like to see it
under different wind conditions because we only played one wind
yesterday.
"It was really soft and I don't think it's going to be like
that during the tournament."
TAKEN ABACK
Australian Scott was especially taken aback by the severity
of the closing nine holes on the Ocean Course.
"The front nine is a really nice, playable golf course, and
then the back nine is not," he smiled, sparking widespread
laughter in the interview room. "The back nine is very severe.
"There are good scores out there in good weather, but if the
wind blows, it's just going to be very difficult, even if they
move tees forward and stuff like that.
"The green complexes are very severe on some holes, and
there is extreme penalty for a miss. There's water one side and
big waste bunkers the other. It's certainly going to need some
(good) ball striking."
American Keegan Bradley, who as a PGA Tour rookie won his
first major title at last year's PGA Championship in Atlanta,
was also preparing for a tricky test on the Ocean Course.
"I've played it and the golf course is unbelievable," he
said. "It's going to be very difficult. I've heard it's going to
rain there for the next week and that's only going to make the
course longer and tougher.
"I'm interested to see how the PGA sets up the golf course
because they can set it up a million different ways. I think
it's going to be a great tournament. It's just an awesome venue
for us to go to and enjoy."
The 94th PGA Championship will be played from Aug. 9-12.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)