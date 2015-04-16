April 16 Jordan Spieth's decision to compete in this week's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in South Carolina just days after winning his first major at the Masters was described as "awesome" by his playing partner Matt Kuchar on Thursday.

Kuchar, who won last year's RBC Heritage, outscored Spieth by six shots in the opening round at Harbour Town Golf Links and heaped lavish praise upon his fellow American for playing his fourth successive week on the PGA Tour.

Typically Masters champions skip the next event on the U.S. circuit due to the mental fatigue of competing for one of golf's four major titles followed by the whirlwind of media commitments in New York as the latest winner of the coveted green jacket.

"I've just got to commend Jordan for being here in the first place," Kuchar told Golf Channel after firing a three-under-par 68 at Harbour Town to end the first round two strokes off the lead.

"For him to show up to honour his commitments is awesome. It sets a great standard for everybody going forward to continue. If Jordan can do it, anybody else can do it. It's really cool that he is here."

Kuchar, a seven-times winner on the PGA Tour, felt Spieth's commitment to the RBC Heritage was even more impressive given the young American's red-hot streak over the past few weeks as he finished first, runner-up, runner-up and first.

"He's been in contention every week," Kuchar said of the world number two. "There's more fatigue when that happens to you. Playing four tournament rounds and practice rounds, it's very manageable.

"What he's done with first, second, second and first -- that's a different sort of fatigue. I completely understand the (media) whirlwind and the difficulties of trying to come out and play. I think it's awesome that he's here doing it."

Kuchar was thrilled to play alongside Spieth in a high-profile grouping at Harbour Town that also included talented American Patrick Reed.

"Amazing energy out there," said Kuchar. "The first hole that we played was lined five people deep the entire 420 yards of the hole. Second hole, the same thing.

"It was amazing to see the amount of support Jordan's got. It was fun for me to be a part of it and get to see it." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)