Oct 20 The inaugural PGA Tour Latinoamerica, a professional circuit comprising 11 events in seven countries, will be launched next year, the U.S. PGA Tour said on Thursday.

Organised by the PGA Tour, Tour de Las Americas, National Golf Federations and promoters and host clubs in the region, the circuit will run from September to December in 2012.

"This expansion into Latin America ... is part of the natural progression for golf which continues to grow globally," PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement.

"We see this as an opportunity to help in the further development of elite players across the region.

"The timing is right, with South America hosting its first ever Olympic Games, which includes golf's return to the competition for the first time in more than 100 years."

Golf will return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 1904 at the 2016 edition being staged in Rio de Janeiro.

The 2012 PGA Tour Latinoamerica will take place in Mexico, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

"PGA Tour Latinoamerica will afford players in the region a chance to improve and advance to one of the highest levels of professional golf, the Nationwide Tour, which could in turn lead to players earning their PGA Tour cards," said Tour de las Americas commissioner Henrique Lavie. (Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)