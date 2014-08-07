LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 7 Latest first round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday (U.S. unless stated):
Par Holes
Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) -2 7
Brendon Todd -2 5
Lee Westwood (England) -2 5
Kevin Chappell -2 4
Ian Poulter (England) -2 4
Jason Day (Australia) -2 4
Joost Luiten (Netherlands) -1 7
Victor Dubuisson (France) -1 6
Ernie Els (South Africa) -1 6
Adam Scott (Australia) -1 5
Jimmy Walker -1 4
Padraig Harrington (Ireland) -1 3
Kevin Stadler -1 2
Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) -1 2
Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) -1 1
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) -1 1
Other notable players:
Phil Mickelson Even 3
Tiger Woods +1 3