Aug 12 ,Second round leaderboard from the PGA
Championship at the par-70 Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns
Creek, Georgia on Friday (U.S. unless stated):
-5 Jason Dufner 18 holes
Keegan Bradley 18
-4 DA Points 18
John Senden (Australia) 18
Jim Furyk 18
Scott Verplank 18
-3 Anders Hansen (Denmark) 18
Brendan Steele 18
Steve Stricker 18
Brandt Jobe 18
-2 Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela) 18
Adam Scott (Australia) 18
Jerry Kelly 18
Selected others:
-1 Lee Westwood (Britain) 18
E Trevor Immelman (South Africa) 18
+1 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18
Phil Mickelson 18
Luke Donald (Britain) 18
+2 Charl Schwartzel (South Africa) 18
Matt Kuchar 18
Bubba Watson 18
+3 Rory McIlroy (Britain) 18
+5 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 18
Jason Day (Australia) 18
+7 Dustin Johnson 18
+10 Tiger Woods 18
