(updates with latest scores)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):

Par Holes

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F

Ryan Palmer -7 F

Lee Westwood (England) -7 7

Jim Furyk -7 5

Jason Day (Australia) -6 7

Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F

Steve Stricker -5 F

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F

Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 10

Rickie Fowler -5 8

Edoardo Molinari (Italy) -5 4

Victor Dubuisson (France) -4 8

Kevin Chappell -4 7

Jimmy Walker -4 7

Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -4 3

Other notable players:

Ernie Els (South Africa) -1 8

Phil Mickelson -1 6

Justin Rose (England) -1 5

Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F

Bubba Watson E F

Adam Scott (Australia) E 8

Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F

Tiger Woods +6 6