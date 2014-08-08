(updates with latest scores)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):

Par Holes

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F

Lee Westwood (England) -8 10

Jim Furyk -8 8

Ryan Palmer -7 F

Jason Day (Australia) -7 10

Rickie Fowler -6 11

Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F

Steve Stricker -5 F

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F

Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 13

Victor Dubuisson (France) -5 11

Edoardo Molinari (Italy) -5 6

Kevin Chappell -4 10

Jimmy Walker -4 9

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -4 6

Other notable players:

Phil Mickelson -3 9

Adam Scott (Australia) -1 11

Ernie Els (South Africa) -1 11

Justin Rose (England) +1 7

Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F

Bubba Watson E F

Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F

Tiger Woods +7 9 (Editing by Larry Fine)