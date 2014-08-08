(updates with latest scores)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):

Par Holes

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F

Ryan Palmer -7 F

Jason Day (Australia) -7 12

Jim Furyk -8 11

Rickie Fowler -6 14

Lee Westwood (England) -6 13

Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F

Steve Stricker -5 F

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F

Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 16

Victor Dubuisson (France) -5 14

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -5 10

Nick Watney -4 14

Phil Mickelson -4 12

Edoardo Molinari (Italy) -4 9

Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -4 8

Other notable players:

Adam Scott (Australia) -1 14

Ernie Els (South Africa) -1 14

Justin Rose (England) +1 10

Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F

Bubba Watson E F

Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F

Tiger Woods +7 12