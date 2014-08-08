UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(updates with latest scores)
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):
Par Holes
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F
Ryan Palmer -7 F
Jason Day (Australia) -7 12
Jim Furyk -8 11
Rickie Fowler -6 14
Lee Westwood (England) -6 13
Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F
Steve Stricker -5 F
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F
Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 16
Victor Dubuisson (France) -5 14
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -5 10
Nick Watney -4 14
Phil Mickelson -4 12
Edoardo Molinari (Italy) -4 9
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -4 8
Other notable players:
Adam Scott (Australia) -1 14
Ernie Els (South Africa) -1 14
Justin Rose (England) +1 10
Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F
Bubba Watson E F
Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F
Tiger Woods +7 12 (Editing by Larry Fine)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts