LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F

Ryan Palmer -7 F

Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -7 11

Rickie Fowler -6 16

Jason Day (Australia) -6 15

Jim Furyk -6 13

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -6 12

Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F

Steve Stricker -5 F

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F

Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 F

Phil Mickelson -5 14

Victor Dubuisson (France) -4 16

Lee Westwood (England) -4 16

Other notable players:

Adam Scott (Australia) -1 16

Ernie Els (South Africa) -1 16

Justin Rose (England) +2 13

Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F

Bubba Watson E F

Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F

Tiger Woods +7 14