LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):
Par Holes
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F
Jason Day (Australia) -8 F
Ryan Palmer -7 F
Rickie Fowler -7 F
Jim Furyk -7 17
Phil Mickelson -6 F
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -6 16
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -6 14
Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F
Steve Stricker -5 F
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F
Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 F
Victor Dubuisson (France) -5 F
Lee Westwood (England) -5 F
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) -5 16
Other notable players:
Adam Scott (Australia) -2 F
Ernie Els (South Africa) -2 F
Justin Rose (England) +2 16
Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F
Bubba Watson E F
Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F
Tiger Woods +6 F (Editing by Larry Fine)
