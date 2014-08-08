(updates with latest scores)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 8 Latest second-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Friday (U.S. unless stated):

Par Holes

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -9 F

Jason Day (Australia) -8 F

Ryan Palmer -7 F

Rickie Fowler -7 F

Jim Furyk -7 17

Phil Mickelson -6 F

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -6 16

Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -6 14

Graham DeLaet (Canada) -5 F

Steve Stricker -5 F

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -5 F

Joost Lulten (Netherlands) -5 F

Victor Dubuisson (France) -5 F

Lee Westwood (England) -5 F

Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) -5 16

Other notable players:

Adam Scott (Australia) -2 F

Ernie Els (South Africa) -2 F

Justin Rose (England) +2 16

Sergio Garcia (Spain) E F

Bubba Watson E F

Martin Kaymer (Germany) +2 F

Tiger Woods +6 F