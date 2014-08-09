(Updates with latest scores)
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 9 Latest third-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Saturday (U.S. unless stated):
Par Holes
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -11 7
Rickie Fowler -9 8
Ryan Palmer -9 8
Jason Day (Australia) -9 7
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -8 11
Phil Mickelson -8 9
Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -8 9
Jim Furyk -8 8
Hunter Mahan -7 Finished
Adam Scott (Australia) -7 F
Kevin Chappell -7 17
Jamie Donaldson (Wales) -7 17
Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) -7 14
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -7 8 (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)