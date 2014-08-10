(Updates with latest scores)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 Latest final-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

Par Holes

Rickie Fowler -13 5

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -12 6

Phil Mickelson -12 5

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -12 5

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) -12 5

Ernie Els (South Africa) -11 13

Mikko Illonen (Finland) -11 6

Jason Day (Australia) -10 6 (Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)