(Updates with latest scores)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 Latest final-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

Par Holes

Rickie Fowler -15 13

Phil Mickelson -15 13

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -14 14

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -14 12

Jimmy Walker -11 18

Ernie Els (South Africa) -11 18

Victor Dubuisson (France) -11 18

Jim Furyk -11 17

Ryan Palmer -11 14

Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -11 14

(Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)