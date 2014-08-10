UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates with latest scores)
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 Latest final-round leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):
Par Holes
Rickie Fowler -15 13
Phil Mickelson -15 13
Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -14 14
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -14 12
Jimmy Walker -11 18
Ernie Els (South Africa) -11 18
Victor Dubuisson (France) -11 18
Jim Furyk -11 17
Ryan Palmer -11 14
Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -11 14
(Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts