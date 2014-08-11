(Final scores)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky Aug 10 Final leaderboard at the 96th PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club on Sunday (U.S. unless stated):

Par Holes

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) -16 18

Phil Mickelson -15 18

Rickie Fowler -14 18

Henrik Stenson (Sweden) -14 18

Jim Furyk -12 18

Ryan Palmer -12 18

Jimmy Walker -11 18

Ernie Els (South Africa) -11 18

Victor Dubuisson (France) -11 18

Hunter Mahan -11 18

Steve Stricker -11 18

Mikko Ilonen (Finland) -11 18

(Compiled by Andrew Both; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)