By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 8 United
States captain Davis Love III is excited by the strength of his
likely Ryder Cup team, though he is surprised Hunter Mahan is
not among the top eight contenders despite winning twice this
season.
Mahan landed the biggest title of his career at the elite
WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in February, then clinched
the fifth PGA Tour victory of his career at the Houston Open two
months later.
"How could that even happen? When I go back and look at the
points, I guess he (Mahan) probably had a couple of weeks where
he might have missed a couple of cuts," Love told reporters on
Wednesday.
"You win two golf tournaments, you think he would be in,
especially big ones like he won. It shows you our guys are
playing very, very well."
Mahan dropped out of the top eight in the U.S. Cup standings
on Sunday when Keegan Bradley, last year's PGA Championship
winner, triumphed by one shot over Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker
at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.
The leading eight players will automatically qualify for the
U.S. team to take on Europe after Sunday's final round of the
PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Love will then round out his
12-man lineup with four wildcard picks.
As of this week, the leading eight players in the standings
were Tiger Woods, Jason Dufner, Masters champion Bubba Watson,
Bradley, U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Matt
Kuchar and Phil Mickelson.
The next five were Mahan, Stricker, Furyk, Rickie Fowler and
Brandt Snedeker.
"We are very excited about it," Love said while preparing
for Thursday's opening round at Kiawah Island. "It was a great
win for Keegan last week, a great putt on the last hole, and
obviously Jim is playing very well week in and week out now.
"There's not a whole lot of movement (in the standings), but
we have a whole lot of guys playing very, very well top to
bottom. Our team is shaping up very well."
Love will announce his four wildcard picks on Sept. 4 but he
is well aware that a potential team member could make a huge
move up the standings with victory this week in the final major
of the year.
"Anything can happen this week," said Love, a veteran of six
Ryder Cups as a player. "I'm trying not to stress about eight,
nine, 10, 11, 12 right now because, as we saw last week, Keegan
went from nine to four.
"It just shows you that we are strong and all of the guys at
the top are taking turns playing well."
Asked who he was especially consulting about potential
captain's picks, 1997 PGA Championship winner Love replied:
"I've got (assistant captains) Freddie Couples and Mike Hulbert
already.
"And obviously some of our veteran guys that have played a
lot of teams that I've been on with, like Tiger and Phil and Jim
and Steve and right on down the list.
"There are three tournaments after this week," Love said,
referring to the time scale before his wildcard selections are
announced. "So there's a lot of golf to be watched."
The U.S. will take on Ryder Cup holders Europe in the 39th
edition of the biennial competition from Sept. 28-30 at Medinah
Country Club outside Chicago.
