KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 11 Joost Luiten was rewarded for his decision to wait overnight before ending his second round at the PGA Championship on Saturday when the Dutchman birdied the par-four 18th for a four-over-par 76.

Luiten, the only player in the field not to complete the wind-buffeted round in fading light at Kiawah Island on Friday, hit his second shot to 25 feet and coolly rolled in the putt for an even-par total of 144.

That put the 26-year-old in a five-way tie for 11th, four strokes behind leaders Tiger Woods (71), Vijay Singh (69) and Carl Pettersson (74) after the toughest round ever at the PGA Championship.

"If you make the birdie, it's worth the wait," a smiling Luiten told reporters after a roller-coaster second round that included four bogeys, one double-bogey and two birdies.

"It also makes a difference in tee times today, so that birdie was a nice bonus."

Luiten, who clinched his maiden European Tour title at last year's Iskandar Johor Open, was scheduled to tee off at 1.50 pm local (1750 GMT) in Saturday's third round at Kiawah.

Asked why he had decided not to complete the second round on Friday with his playing partners Thomas Aiken of South Africa and American Alan Morin, Luiten said: "It was getting dark.

"I was hitting the 17th tee shot and I thought the light was on the edge, but I went to the green and putted the hole.

"Thomas was the first to hit on the next hole. He hit his tee shot and I couldn't see his ball in the air. I am not going to take the risk. I thought I would call it a day."

Aiken closed with a par on Friday for a 79 to miss the cut by one shot. Club professional Morin signed off with a bogey for an 81, also missing the cut after finishing well down the field.

The scoring average was 78.10, the highest ever at the PGA Championship and eclipsing the previous record of 76.8 set in the opening round of the first strokeplay edition in 1958 at Llanerch Country Club.

Seventy-two players made the cut at six-over 150, the highest mark in the year's final major since the 1990 edition at Shoal Creek Country Club in Alabama (151).

