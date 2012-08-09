By Simon Evans
| KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina Aug 9 Dutchman
Joost Luiten's four-under-par 68 turned heads during Thursday's
opening round of the PGA Championship but bogeys at his final
four holes denied him the status of overnight leader.
The 26-year-old, who has a single European Tour win to his
name, is hoping to become the first Dutchman to win a major and
after an eagle at the par-five 16th he was five-under through
his opening seven holes, having started on the 10th.
Three more birdies took him to eight-under after 14 holes
and moved him into sole ownership of the lead before he ended
his round in disappointing fashion.
"I played really well and then to finish the round with four
straight bogeys is not a good feeling," said Luiten, who is two
shots off the clubhouse lead. "But it has been a good experience
and I just have to take that into the next rounds and try to
stay positive."
Luiten has never featured in a U.S. major before and his two
appearances at the British Open were low-key, finishing tied for
63rd in 2011 and level 45th at Royal Lytham this year.
"It was a great feeling to be out there with the crowds
cheering me on and playing so well in a major," said Luiten, who
competed as a ski jumper in his youth.
Despite having been drilled in one of the most
nerve-wracking of sports, Luiten said he still felt edgy when he
found himself in such an elevated position after 14 holes.
"You can't deny that you get nervous when you start playing
so well in a major and take a big lead but I was just a little
bit too aggressive with my putts on six and seven," he said.
"I was in the birdie mode and when you are thinking like
that all you want to do is to try and make more birdies. The two
putts on six and seven I should really have lagged them to the
holes and made the pars.
"Those were unnecessary bogeys and then I just hit two iron
shots in the wrong spots on the eighth and ninth and you make
bogeys when you do that on a golf course like this."
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)